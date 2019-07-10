Mary Elizabeth (Redd) Hill Aliquippa Mary Elizabeth (Redd) Hill, 84, of Aliquippa transitioned to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital. Born September 11, 1934, in Columbus, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Redd) Yank. Mary was a graduate of Aliquippa High School. She was also a member of the Church in The Round since 1960, where she served in the choir and Progressive Club. She later became a teacher's aide in the Aliquippa School District. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard Hall, Willie F. and Robert L. Redd. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Karen (Lewis) Etchison, Austell Ga., Janice (Harold Jr) Cain, Jennice Hill, LaNita (Jean) Desire, Johnnie (Meena) Hill Jr. all of Aliquippa and Emanuel Burrell, Imperial, Pa., two stepchildren, Johnnie Mae (Kenneth) Daniels, College Park Ga. and James (Foristene) Hill, Newnan, Ga.; two sisters Mother Magdalene Beauford and Sharlene Carter; a sister-in-law, Eleanor Redd; a Godson, Micah Hall, all of Aliquippa, 31 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren; devoted friends, Johnnie Hill Sr., Kaye Wallace, Charmin Gilliam, Billye Lewis, Mother Dorothy Murray, Mother Valdoris Nickols and a host of relatives and friends. A visitation is scheduled for Friday, July 12, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. and a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Church in the Round, Woodrow and Griffith Streets, Aliquippa, the Bishop Melvin E. Clark, eulogist. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, aides and staff at Allegheny General Hospital for their excellent care and attention. Professional services entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.