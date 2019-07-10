James L. Dewhirst 'Dewey' New Sewickley Township James L. 'Dewey' Dewhirst, 87, of New Sewickley Township, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He was born on May 18, 1932, in New Brighton, son of the late Floyd and Emma (Bork) Dewhirst. Dewey proudly served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from St. Joe Minerals, Monaca. In his leisure, Dewey was an avid reader of history books and western novels, enjoyed working crossword puzzles and maintained a number of bird feeders around his property. In addition to his parents, Dewey was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Murle (Hamman) Dewhirst in 2015; his daughter, Sharen Glass in 2001; his son, Daniel Dewhirst in 2011 and three brothers, Floyd, Mike and Charles. He is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Linda Bible, Freedom and Joyce (Rick) Pale, Cranberry Township; seven grandchildren, Matthew, Stacy, Briar, Marie, Alex, R.J. and Brittany; seven great grandchildren, Taryn, Brandon, Josh, Declan, Bradley, Landon and Madelyn; one great great grandson, Declan; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Helen Turek, Beaver Falls, Betty McKinnis, Beaver Falls and Dorothy (Dick) Murray, Phoenix, Ariz.; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. In honor of his wishes, cremation arrangements are by SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester. A committal service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the upstairs chapel of the Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum, 273 Route 68, Rochester, PA 15074. Military Honors by members of the Beaver County Special Unit will be presented at 11 a.m. with prayers of committal to follow. On line condolences may be offered at www.saul-gabauer.com.