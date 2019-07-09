Renate 'Renee' (Daudet) Bove Monaca Renate 'Renee' (Daudet) Bove, 72, of Monaca, ended her battle with acute myeloid leukemia in the morning of Sunday, July 7, 2019. Born in Straubing, Germany, on November 12, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Omer and Erna (Mayer) Daudet. Renate was a 1964 graduate of Aliquippa High School and a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Monaca and St. Anthony Congregation, West Aliquippa. She was formerly employed for more than 30 years as an associate at Thrift Drug/Eckerd Drugs in their Rochester, Baden, Ambridge, and Aliquippa stores. Renate was a puzzle enthusiast who enjoyed the daily crossword, Sudoku, and Wheel of Fortune. She traveled frequently with her family, and fondly recalled her trips to Germany with her mother and her husband. She will be remembered for her infectious smile and her endless supply of jokes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 53 years, Domenic, who passed on March 23, 2019; her father-in-law, Domenic Bove, Sr. and her brother-in-law, Louis Bove. She is survived by a son, Daniel (Kathy) Bove; two daughters, Bernadette Bove, and Monica (Justin) Kessler. She was the loving grandmother of Brandi, Morgan, and Danielle, and great-grandmother of Allie and Brayden. Also surviving are her brothers, Dwight (Denise) Daudet and Les (Lynn) Daudet; her mother-in-law, Frances Bove and two sisters-in-law, Delphine Bove and Emily (Tim) Schneider. The family would especially like to thank Renee's aunt, Dolores Christian and Renee's friend, Carla DiCioccio, for their endless support during her illness, as well as the doctors and nursing staff at UPMC Shadyside 7 Main, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Beaver, and Good Samaritan Hospice for their expert care and kindness. Friends will be received Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 1 to 7 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, PA 15061, where a service will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monaca. Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.