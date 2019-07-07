Nancy Grace Mayhue Formerly of New Sewickley Township Nancy Grace Mayhue of New Port Richey, Fla., formerly of New Sewickley Twp., Pa., passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the age of 86. She was born on October 30, 1932, to Myrtle McCracken. She was also the beloved granddaughter of James and Lillian Murphy and cherished her memories of her time growing up on their New Sewickley farm. Together with her husband, Robert, she raised six children. The family will fondly remember how she enjoyed crocheting clothes for her grandchildren, cooking dinners for her family, and making holidays special for all. In addition to her mother and grandparents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Steven McCracken and Samuel McCracken, Jr.; a son-in-law, John Lightner; and a grandson, Carey Lightner. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Robert A. Mayhue; her children, Sharon Lightner of New Sewickley Twp., Christine (Jerry) Lucente of Rochester, and Tim (Terri) and Diana Mayhue, all of New Port Richey, Fla., Robin Mayhue of Hudson, Fla., and Joel Mayhue of Baden; a brother, Randy (Becky) McCracken of Rochester Twp.; and a sister-in-law, Janine McCracken of Monaca; as well as 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and numerous extended family members. A memorial service was held in New Port Richey, Florida.