Theresa 'Terry' Keehan Carroll Patterson Township Theresa "Terry" Keehan Carroll, 85, of Patterson Twp., passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday July 1, 2019. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com. A memorial mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Monica Parish, 116 Thorndale Drive, Beaver Falls. Father Kim Schreck will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's Times.