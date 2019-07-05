Shaevaughn Lynn Goode Leigh Formerly of Conway Shaevaughn Lynn Good Leigh, 23, of Daytona Beach Fla., formerly of Conway, lost her battle with cancer on May 21, 2019. She was born June 8, 1995, in New Castle, the daughter of Rhonda Popowich. In addition to her mother, Shaevaughn is survived by her husband, Cody Leigh; her grandparents, Pete and Joyce Popowich; her children, Trinity, Nevaeh and Hunter; brothers Darien and Delshawn and a sister, Shyenne. She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Hope. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Conway Croation Club, 1412 2nd Ave., Conway on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m.