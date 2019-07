Robert Douglas Foster Beaver Robert Douglas Foster, 74, of Beaver, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, with his family at his side. Friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church. A complete obituary will be appear in the Sunday edition of the Times.