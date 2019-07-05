Margaret Lutz Formerly of Monaca Margaret 'Marge' Lutz, of Salem, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. She was born July 12, 1937, in Monaca, the daughter of the late Arthur and Margaret (Patton) Neubauer. Marge was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Salem. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Marge will be missed and remembered as kind and loving with a generous heart to help others and had a friendly smile for all that were fortunate to know her. Survivors include her husband, LaVerne "Vern" Lutz whom she married on June 21, 1958; a son, David (Lora) Lutz; two daughters, Debora (David) Campolito and Diana (Darrin) Ackerman and seven grandchildren, Joshua (Andrea) Lutz, Rachel Lutz, Eric and Cade Campolito and Dana, Brook and Chase Ackerman. Besides her parents, a brother, Major Frank Neubauer (USMC) also preceded her in death. A private family service was held Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home followed by burial at Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial contributions be donated to First United Methodist Church of Salem, P.O. Box 463, Salem, OH 44460. Marge's obituary may be viewed, and condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.