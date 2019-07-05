John E. Toth Jr. Hopewell Township John E. Toth, Jr., 81, of Hopewell Twp., died Thursday morning, July 4, 2019, in his home. Born August 13, 1937, in Sewickley, a son of the late John and Anna Cenkner Toth, he was a retired supervisor of the hot mill for Armco Steel. He owned and operated the Olde Economie Investment of Baden. John was a 1955 graduate of Ambridge High School and attended and graduated from Geneva College in 1969. Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Andrea (Pavolko) Toth; two daughters and a son-in-law, Brieget and Keith Huckabee and Melissa Gagne, and two grandsons, Andrew Huckabee and Jonathan Huckabee, all of Williamsburg, Va.; two brothers, Frank "Fritz" Toth and Pat Mustio, Baden, and Anthony P. and Lisa Toth, Fort Smith, Ark.; one sister, Grace and Anthony Kiwkowski, Lisbon, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Sunday, July 7, from 2 to 6 p.m. in the BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. Time and place of service to be announced in Sunday's Times.