Edith Jane Beglin Formerly of Beaver Edith Jane Beglin, 71, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, died on Monday, July 1, 2019, in Oxford, Md. She was born on July 28, 1947, in Beaver Falls, the daughter of the late Joseph S. and Frances Mae Stone Early. She married Bruce Wayne Beglin on June 14, 1969, in Beaver, where they made their home, before moving to Oxford, Md. in 2012. She enjoyed time spent with her family, and when she wasn't with them, she would brag about them to everybody. She loved reading to the grandkids, making them gifts, baking them cookies, and cheering them on at all types of activities. Travelling with her husband, spoiling her children and enthusiastically reading countless books were some of her favorite things. She spent many happy hours volunteering for organizations in both church and community. She loved the Lord and lived a life of service that touched everyone who knew her. Mrs. Beglin was a member of the Oxford United Methodist Church. She was president of the Oxford Fire Co. Auxiliary and vice-president of the Oxford Library. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bruce Wayne Beglin of Oxford; children, Timothy Beglin (Rhonda) of Lagrange, Ohio, Patricia Johnston (Christopher) of Mt. Vernon, Mo., Edward Beglin (Megan) of Falls Church, Va. and Thomas Beglin (Georgia) of Ellicott City, Md.; grandchildren, Ethan, Logan, Tyler, Tanner, Gavin, Elsie, Benton, Dexter, Penelope, Gilbert, Brooklyn and Rockwell; a brother, Joseph D. Early (Judi) and niece, Chelsea Hayes (Tom). A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 100 Peachblossom Rd., Easton. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Oxford Volunteer Fire Company, 300 Oxford Rd., Oxford, MD 21654 and Oxford Library, P.O. Box 584, Oxford, MD 21654. For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.