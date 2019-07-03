Maxine Sevin Hookstown Maxine Sevin, 89, of Hookstown, Pa., passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at home while surrounded by her loving family. Born in Seth, W.Va., on March 21, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Denny and Esther (Wills) Lafferty. Maxine was a former manager for Spiegel's Dept. Store. She was a member of the Hopewell V.F.W. and the Senior Citizens of Shippingport. Maxine was a devoted member of the Hookstown Free Methodist Church. She was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan. Her husband, Robert Sevin; a daughter, Beverly Will; a son, Mike Bradford; two sisters, Gloria Clay and Corena Bradford, and two brothers, Donald and Herl Lafferty, preceded her in death. She is survived by a son, Richard (Peggy) Bradford of Ohio; a daughter-in- law, Debbie Bradford of Hookstown; a stepson, Stan (Mary) Sevin of CT; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and her canine companion, Joey. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Good Samaritan Hospice and Concordia Nurses of Beaver. Visitation is Friday, July 5, 2019, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. in the NIXON FUNERAL HOME, Newell, W.Va.