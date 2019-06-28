Geraldine A. (Fanciullacci) Steele Zelienople Geraldine A. (Fanciul-lacci) Steele, 74, of Zelien-ople, passed away peacefully, Wednesday June 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born July 8, 1944, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Louis and Gloria (Angeletti) Fanciullacci, she was a graduate of St. Benedicts Academy. Geraldine was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and retired as a school bus driver from Seneca Valley School District. Surviving are her children, Kim (Mark) Jackovic, Daniel Steele and Cynthia (George) Huebner; nine beloved grandchildren; six adorable great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Friends and family will be received Friday, June 28, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, Pa., 15061. The Beaver County Special Unit will conduct military honors Saturday at 8:45 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by prayers at 9 a.m. and a Mass of Christian burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Monaca. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Grace Foundation, in care of Kindred Hospice, 5315 Campbell's Run Rd, Pittsburgh, PA, 15205.