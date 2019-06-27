Nelson 'Papi' Soto Sepulveda Beaver Nelson "Papi" Soto Sepulveda, 90, of Beaver, passed away at home with his family by his side, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Born October 10, 1928, in Colombia, Nelson will be remembered as a happy, joyful man, retiring after a long career as a pharmacist in his native country. A faithful member of Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Nelson was an avid reader who loved biking, soccer, and opera. He will be greatly missed by his son, Jairo (Teresa) Soto, New Jersey; six daughters, Alma Soto, Michigan; Samantha (Dale) Soto, Poconos; Lucero Soto, Scranton; Rocio Soto, Poconos; Diana Soto, Poconos; and Connie (Bill) Soto-Gower, Beaver, with whom he resided; two sisters, Fabiola and Adiela; a brother, Leonel; along with 14 grandchildren, including Allison and Andrew Gower. Friends will be received Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Fr. Robert Miller, Friday, June 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Beaver. A private interment will follow at Beaver Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nelson's name may be made to Brighton First (Dominican Mission), P.O. Box 189, Beaver, PA 15009.