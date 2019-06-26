Richard D. Vargon Hopewell Township Richard D. Vargon, 86, of Hopewell Twp., passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. He was born on February 9, 1933, in Sewickley, a son of the late George W. and Helen (Bezovsky) Vargon. Richard was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. He was retired from Shiftlet Enterprises where he worked as a school photographer. He was also very active in Toast Masters. Richard was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and a sister. Richard is survived by his wife, Rose Ann (Pistilli) Vargon; three sons, Richard Vargon, George Vargon and David Vargon; three daughters, Maria Vargon, Kathy Vargon and her husband, Billy Schmidt and Susan Vertullo and her husband, Joe; four grandchildren, Melanie Vargon, Michael (Dana) Vargon, Autumn (Sean) Brinkmeier and Garett Vertullo and a great-granddaughter, Penelope Rhea Vargon. He is also survived by a niece, Angelique Chadish and her daughter, Elena. Friends will be received on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com, where prayers will be offered on Friday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.