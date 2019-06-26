Minnie DeSanzo West Mayfield Minnie DeSanzo, 94, of West Mayfield, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Born November 2, 1924, in Koppel, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Eugenia Ferrara Pellegrini. She was a member of St. Monica Parish. She had been employed as in inspector during World War II at the Babcock & Wilcox Company. She was a homemaker and a graduate of Lincoln High School, Class of 1942. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. DeSanzo, Sr., in 2014; a son-in-law, Martin Schriver; a brother, Frank Pelligrini and a sister, Inez D'Amico. She is survived by five children and their spouses, Connie and Raymond Kane, Myrtle Beach, S.C., Marsha and Terrence McConnell, Imperial, Pa., Roberta and Renald Bartoe, Patterson Township, Robin and Robert Steklachick, Ft. Worth, Texas and Robert F. DeSanzo, Jr., West Mayfield; six grandchildren and their spouses, Robert and Jennifer Kane, Jill and Shane Rushman, Michael Karpinski, Lindsay and Aaron Komlos, Lauren and Craig Crow, Marty and Brandice Schriver and eleven great-grandchildren. As per her wishes, there will be no public visitation. There will be a Mass of Christian burial in St. Monica Catholic Church in Chippewa Township on July 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. Family and friends are invited to attend the Mass. Private interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, Pa. HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com., 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls are in charge of arrangements.