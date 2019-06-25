Pete Barney Ohioville Pete Barney, 82, of Ohioville, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, Monday, June 24, 2019. Born December 28, 1936, he was a son of the late Peter and Albenia Marchegiano Barney. Pete retired from Crucible Steel, Colt Industries after many years in the #1 Finishing Mill, then retiring from the maintenance department at Seven Oaks Country Club, Ohioville. He was a faithful member of St. Blaise Parish, Midland, where he served as a Knight of Columbus. In his spare time, Pete loved to hunt, fish, and bowl. Pete will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 61years, Patricia "Patty" Barney, Midland; his sons, John (Maria) Barney, Brighton Twp., and Pete (Lisa) Barney, Industry; two daughters, Wenda Vujaklya, Midland, and Antonia (Lou) Hapach, Ohioville; two brothers, Anthony "Skinny" (Delores) Barney, and Robert Marchegiano; nine grandchildren, Christina Vujaklya, Josh (Anna Cloaninger) Barney, Michael (Bridgett) Barney, Brittany (Seth) Melnick, Emily (Craig) Ross, Gabrielle (Jeff) Peel, Madison Hapach, Louie Hapach, and Peter (Shelby) Barney; along with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and his beloved Pekingese dog, "Rocky." In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by five brothers, Dominic "Harpo" Marchegiano, Emidio "Slats" Marchegiano, John "Sluggi" Marchegiano, Emirico "Rico" Barney, and Joseph J. Barney, and four sisters, Susan Brown, Anita Fry, Loretta Cook, and Rose Pizutti. Friends will be received Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the SCHWERHA-NOLL FUNERAL HOME, 600 Beaver Ave., Midland. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Fr. Robert Miller, Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Blaise Parish, Midland. Interment will follow at Beaver Cemetery, Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com. A special thanks to Mother Teresa Hospice who cared for Pete at home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pete's name may be made to the Beaver County Heart and Cancer Association, 3582 Brodhead Road, Suite #201, Monaca, PA 15061.