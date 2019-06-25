Anna Belsick Milnes Beaver Falls Anna Belsick Milnes, 106, of Beaver Falls passed away on June 21, 2019, at Providence Care Center. Born on March 1, 1913, in Argentine, Pa., she was the daughter of John and Mary Manzelowski. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband, John Belsick, the father of their three children; her second husband, Bert Milnes; two brothers, Frank and Joseph Manzelowski; a son-in-law, Fred Hogue and a granddaughter, Cathy Caffey. She is survived by her three children, Nancy Hogue, Beaver, Raymond (Cheri) Belsick, Latrobe and Robert (Twila) Belsick, Aliquippa; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren and a nephew, Joseph Manzelowski. Anna was a hard worker who worked at Mayer China for 41 years. She was a great cook who made all of the delicious Polish dishes. She always kept a spotless home while working and taking care of her mother and children. During her long life, she was a devout Catholic who prayed the rosary daily. Her great love was her family and she always prayed for their good health and happiness. The family wishes to thank the 2nd floor staff at Providence Care Center for their friendship and loving care extended to their mother and family. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1901 Seventh Ave., BEAVER FALLS, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Monica Parish, at 10 a.m. with interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Chippewa. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to your favorite charity in Anna's memory.