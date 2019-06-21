Thomas Danylo Koppel Thomas Danylo, 65, of Koppel, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in his residence. Born August 23, 1953, in New Brighton, he was the son of the late Peter and Patricia (VanKirk) Danylo. Thomas loved riding his motorcycle. Thomas is survived by his brother, Pete (Lisa) Danylo; his nephew, Ryan Danylo and his niece, Suzanne Danylo. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Danylo and a sister, Donna Mount. Friends will be received on Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER-MATTER FUNERAL HOME, 3500 Third Ave., Koppel, gabauerfamily funeralhomes.com. Private interment will take place in Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Ellwood City.