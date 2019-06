Diane K. Roman Hazlett Sayre Midland Diane K. Roman Hazlett Sayre, 75, of Midland, died June 20, 2O19, at home. Friends will be received on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in D. L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave, Midland, PA. Complete information will be announced in Sunday's edition of the Times.