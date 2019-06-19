Martin D. Zelenak Formerly of Hopewell Township Martin D. Zelenak, 92, formerly of Hope- well Twp., passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Heritage Valley, Beaver. Born November 5, 1926, in Aliquippa, he was a son of the late Martin and Anna (Potochinak) Zelenak. Mr. Zelenak retired as a Boilermaker from J&L Steel in Aliquippa, and was a proud U.S. Army Veteran, having served in World War II Combat in the European Theatre. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Herta (Von Pich-Lipinski) Zelenak; two brothers, Robert and John, and seven sisters, Ethel, Mary, Anna, Catherine, Florence, Rose and Irene. Surviving are many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 12 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, where the Beaver County Special Unit will conduct military honors.