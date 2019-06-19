Lucia 'Lou' Ostrom Baden Lucia 'Lou' D. Ostrom, 95 of Baden, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Heritage Valley, Beaver. She was born January 3, 1924, in Beaver Falls, daughter of the late Salvadore and Amelia (DeMatteo) DiCianno. Lucia had two brothers and three sisters. During her working career she was a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone. Her greatest love and passion in life, was for her husband, children and grandchildren. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Lou, as she was affectionately known by friends, was quite a creative woman. She enjoyed baking and decorating cakes. She was deeply grateful for our Armed Service Men and Women, supporting and remembering them by baking and sending "Cookies to the Troops." Lou was a self-taught seamstress who designed and made dresses and clothing for her girls as they were growing-up and for others as well. She was a faithful member of Baden United Methodist Church. Lou was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Charles R. Ostrom in 2009. She is survived by two daughters, Denise (John E. "Jack") Ostrom-Miller, Sewickley and Charlotte (Carl Sodergren) Ostrom-Berger, Baden; two grandchildren whom "Nan" cherished and adored, Gregory Gazda, Baden and Cerys Miller, University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Friends will be received on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). A Funeral service to remember, honor and celebrate her life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019, in the funeral home with the Rev. James Young officiating. Private interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Baden United Methodist Church, 420 Dippold Avenue, Baden, 15005 or to Leader Dogs for the Blind, 1039 South Rochester Road, Rochester Hills, MI, 48307 or through leaderdog.org. On line condolences may be offered at www.saul- gabauer.com.