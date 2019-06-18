Joann D. Laszczynski Ohioville Joann D. Laszczynski, 73, of Ohioville, passed away early Saturday, June 15, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born March 19, 1946, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas and Ann Radella and was a member of Saint Blaise Parish, Midland. Joann had a love of animals and was an active supporter of the Beaver County Humane Society. She is survived by her husband of nearly 52 years, James Laszczynski; two daughters, Renee (Chuck Saly) Kolodziej, Scott Twp. and Sharon (Keith Kraus) Laszczynski, College Hill and a close cousin, Jennifer Lucas, Patterson Twp. Joann's greatest passion was her family and she will be sadly missed by her two grandchildren, Brianna Kolodziej, Center Twp. and Todd, Jr. (Melinda Mowad) Kolodziej, Monaca and her three great grandchildren, Ryleigh and Jay Spratt, and Scarlett Kolodziej. In addition to his parents, preceding her in death was a brother, Thomas Radella. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Blaise Church, Midland. Interment will follow at the Beaver Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses at Mother Theresa Hospice for the loving care given to Joann. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joann's name to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Rd, Aliquippa, PA 15001.