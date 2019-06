Ione Valera Svendsen College Hill Ione Valera Svendsen entered eternity on May 26, 2019. Beloved mother of Jerryn Carson (Doug); grandmother of Kirsten (Bestor), Chris (Caryn), and Kate (Cody Hill); and great-grandmother of Elliot, Sam and Hudson. The funeral will be held June 23 and burial on June 24 in Minnesota. Blessed be her memory.