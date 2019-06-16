Richard Marshall Rochester Richard Marshall, 77, of Rochester, formerly of Monaca, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Raised in South Heights, he was the son of the late John and Virginia Marshall. Richard retired from LTV Steel in Aliquippa and enjoyed camping and fishing in Pymatuning and on the Beaver River. He also frequented daily the Rochester Riverfront Park. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 580. He will be sadly missed by his wife Virginia (Boyce) Marshall; a son Frank Marshall; three grandchildren, Hanna and Jorden Marshall and Ryan Brunton and several other grandchildren; a great grandson, Logan Brunton and a daughter-in-law, Tammi (Rock) Marshall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Robert Marshall in September of 2011, and his siblings, Tom, Jack, Clifford and Marcella. Services were private. Arrangements entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000). To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneral home.com.