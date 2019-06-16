Evelyn P. Schuster Aliquippa Evelyn P. Schuster, 98, of Aliquippa, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, peacefully in her home, surrounded by her devoted daughter, Sherri, loving granddaughter, Shaila, and loyal dog, Tiara. She was born in Ripley, W.Va., on November 25, 1920, the daughter of the late William and Betty Parsons. She retired as a Supervisor of Security at the Beaver Valley Power Plant. She was a member of Wildwood Chapel. We are rejoicing in the Lord for her long, beautiful, and well lived life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Schuster Jr.; a darling daughter, Shaila Rae Schuster; brothers, Otho, Clyde, Homer, and Bob Parsons; and a sister, Edna Conrady; as well as their spouses. She is survived by her son, Larry L. (Becky) Schuster Sr.; her daughter, Sherri Lee (Joe) Costanza; five grandchildren, Shaila Rae (Jeff), and great-grandson, Maverick Clingan, Dana (Skyler) Yoachum, Danette Schuster, Larry L. (Amy) Schuster Jr., and Denise (Rich) Wolf: step-grandchildren, Paul and Vicki Costanza and family; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and special nephews and nieces, Clyde (Gayle), Roy (Bev), and Dan (Bernadette) Parsons, Sharon (Dwayne) Cope, Patty, Amber (Mervin), Judy (John), Billy (Berta), Valeria, and Sharon (Al). Special thank you to the kind home-health nurses from AHN. Family and friends will be received on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 2345 Mill St. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Wildwood Chapel, 2850 Jack St., Aliquippa. Private interment will take place in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.