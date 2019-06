Ethan C. Hinkle Midland Ethan C. Hinkle, 29, of Midland died Friday, June 14, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian. Friends will be received Wednesday 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland. Complete information will be announced in Tuesday's edition.