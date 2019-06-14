Norma Burns Kehr Brighton Township Norma Burns Kehr, 80, of Brighton Twp., died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center. Born January 6, 1939, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Dorothy M. (Sechler) Burns. Norma graduated from Penn State in 1960, where earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Secondary Education. She was a teacher in the Northwestern and Blackhawk School Districts from 1960-1998, and was cheerleader sponsor for 30 years. She also was very active in several groups and clubs. Norma was a member of the AAUW (American Association of University Women) where she served as co-president from 2001-2003, and was one of two members who initiated the idea of, and recently served as the chair of, the AAUW Kitchen Tour which is now in its 18th year. She also served as the hostess and presenter at the Kitchen Tour, served as the chair of the Publicity committee, was leader of the Antique Interest group for 20 years, was a member of Garden Interest group, served as chair of the 75th Anniversary of the Beaver Valley Branch of AAUW, and chaired the Named Honorees of AAUW. She was awarded the Emerging Star Award in 2001, the Outstanding Woman of the Beaver Valley Branch of AAUW in 2003, and was the Educational Fund named Gift honoree in 2014. Norma was also active in the PASR (PA Association of School Retirees). There she was the chairperson of the Beaver County 6th grade spelling bee. She was also a member of the PSEA-R (PA State Education Assoc-Retirees). She was a member of the Ft. McIntosh Chapter of NSDAR, the PA state society of the Nation Society of DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution). Norma was also Past Matron, and a life member of Wenonah Chapter #124 Order of the Eastern Star, now Woodlawn Chapter #164. She was a member of the Beaver Falls International Order of Rainbow for Girls, was Past Worthy Advisor and served as Grand Worthy Associate Advisor for the state of PA. She was a member of the Grand Cross of Color. She also was a member and served as President of the Outlook Club from 2009-2011. Norma has served many years as co-president of the Beaver Valley Community Concert Association. Norma joined the PYC (Pymatuning Yacht Club) in 1974, and for the last 45 years was an integral part of the PYC family. She was an avid sailor, winning the Verna Yates Crewmanship Trophy in 2006. She also served on the Executive Committee, was Entertainment Chair, and was on the Kitchen Renovation Committee. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Raymond R. Kehr; her sister, Marsha Burns (Joseph) Benetti of Darlington; her sister-in-law, Deborah Lynn Kehr of York; two nephews, Trace and Jason Benetti; and five great-nieces and nephews, Gary Benetti, Joseph Nino Benetti III, Kacie Benetti, Camdyn Benetti and Addison Benetti. Friends will be received on Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily funeralhomes.com. Rev. Dr. Judy Angleberger will officiate. Private interment will take place in Locust Grove Cemetery, in Ellwood City, Pa. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Norma's name to the AAUW Scholarship Fund, 1904 17th St. Beaver Falls, PA 15010 or to the PYC Memorial Fund, 7208 Huntington Dr. Hudson, OH 44236.