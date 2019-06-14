Norene 'Rene' (Schaefer) Engel New Brighton Norene 'Rene' Engel, 91, of New Brighton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born May 24, 1928, in New Brighton, she is the daughter of the late Cyril F. and Helen P. (Cooper) Schaefer. Norene was retired from the Pennsylvania Turnpike having been a toll collector at Perry Highway, Gateway, and Beaver Valley Interchanges. She was a former manager of the Beaver Falls Elks Club; former manager for the Schuman Drug Company of Canton, Ohio and Fisher's Big Wheel, New Brighton. She was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, New Brighton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas "Duke" Engel and brother, John Joseph Schaefer. Surviving are her four children, Jack Engel, New Brighton, Richard (Theresa) Engel, Fallston, Valerie (Thomas) Almquist, Daugherty Twp. and David Engel, Rehoboth Beach, Del.; eight grandchildren J.T. Engel, T.J. (Caitlin) Engel, Julie (Bryan) Fabyanic, Gabriel (Nadia) Engel, Laura (Ryan) Nicholson, Danyelle (Mark) Boyd, Jaimie (Justin) Selepec and Dustin (Samantha) Almquist; fourteen great grandchildren, Jenna, Chelsea, Brianna, Ivan, Trent, Nolan, Kate, Charlotte, Cora, Maci, Bryce, Scarlett, Cooper, and Sydney and others close to Norene are Marie Pisano, Lois Kaercher, Crissy Pensentstadler, Jan Engel and Dora Sabino. Friends will be received Friday from 4 p.m. until time of Blessing service at 7 p.m. in J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www. jjsprattfh.com. Interment will take place in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Daugherty Twp. Memorial contributions may be made in Norene's name to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver and Cambridge Village for their loving care. Rene will be free to dance and attend to the gardens in heaven.