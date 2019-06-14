Louis Gill Hopewell Township Louis Gill, 96, of Hopewell Twp. died on June 13, 2019, In West Hills Health & Rehab, Moon Twp. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on October 18, 1922, the son of the late Henry and Preciosa (Senra) Dobal. Louis served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II earning two Purple Hearts. He was a member of New Life Presbyterian Church, Hopewell Twp. He is survived by his wife of 71 yrs., Thelma (Roberson) Gill; four children, Vincent Gill (Judy), Raccoon Twp., Dennis Gill (Susan), Westmorland County, Kevin Gill (Beth) Center Twp. and Diane McBane (Del), Hopewell Twp.; eight grandchildren, Michael Gill (Jessica), Jason Gill (Megan), Timothy Gill (Erin), Carrie Karn (Matt), Jeremy Gill (Bridget), Jeffrey Gill (Rebecca), Marissa Geddes (Brittain) and R.J. Whitelock (Becky); eight great-grandchildren, Morgan, Logan, James, Liam, Micah, Bella and Gabe Gill, Elise Whitelock. In addition to his parents, Louis was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Dobal and a special family friend, Emily Weigel. Friends will be received Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 2345 Mill St. A Memorial service will take place at New Life Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. on Monday (Everyone please meet at the church). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Memorial Fund at New Life Presbyterian Church, Hopewell.