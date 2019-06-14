Emma Mae Watson Economy Emma Mae Watson, 86, of Economy, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was born July 28, 1932, in Barton, Md., to the late Charles and Merle (Callis) Kyle. She worked in the children's department at Davidson Clothing and the lingerie department for the former Kaufmanns Department Store. Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Olin Watson; four brothers, Harold, Charles, Donald, and Earl Kyle and a sister, Dorothy Rhodes. Surviving are three daughters, Carmen S. Watson (Pastor Thomas E.) Moog, with whom she resided; Robin Perdue of Zelienople, Amy (Eric) Konieczka of Moon Twp.; eight grandchildren, Megan (George) Cheran of Hopewell Twp., Sarah (Louis) Borgia of Murrysville, Hannah (Jason) Gerle of Harmony, Marnell Perdue and Glynn Perdue, both of Zelienople, Austin, Cole, and Ethan Konieczka, all of Moon Twp.; 11 great grandchildren, Olivia Perdue, Benjamin Gollick, Kinsey, Alexander and Tessah Cheran, Joseph, Elizabeth and Daniel Borgia, JT, Brenna, and Lila Gerle; two brothers, Cecil Kyle of the state of Washington, Joseph (Monta) Kyle of Barton, Md.; a sister, Hazel Lee Spriggs of Winchester, Va., and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., officiated by her son-in-law, the Rev. Thomas E. Moog, retired. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.