Donna Jean Kirkwood Hanover Township Donna Jean Kirkwood, 76, of Hanover Twp., passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was born on July 28, 1942, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late William F. and Jane Elizabeth (DeLauter) Gardner. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by two brothers, William R. Gardner and John E. Gardner. She is survived by her husband, Richard L. Kirkwood, Sr.; two sons, Richard L. Kirkwood, Jr. and his wife, Candace and Tim Kirkwood, and a brother, Gary L. Gardner and his wife, Linda. Funeral services are private and have been entrusted to DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com.