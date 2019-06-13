Margery E. Tillery Formerly of Conway Margery E. Tillery, 94, formerly of Conway, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Concordia at Villa St. Joseph. Margery was born March 24, 1925, in England. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter L. Tillery, 2013. Surviving are two sons and a daughter-in-law, Michael Tillery, Spokane Wash. and David and Tawnya Tillery, Lewis Center, Ohio; a daughter, Sandra Rollins, Ambridge; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. There will be no viewing. Interment will take place in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Am-bridge, are in entrusted with arrangements.