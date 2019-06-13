Frank Kisio Leetsdale Frank Kisio of Leetsdale, passed away at the age of 85 on June 10, 2019. He was a resident at West Hills Health and Rehab Center, Coraopolis. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Mary Carr Kisio; his parents, Max and Anna Kisio; three brothers, Mike, Nick and John; four sisters, Mary Dorchek, Anne Spataro Oros, Rose Robillard, and Kathryn Kisio. Frank is survived by his brother, Steve (Patricia) Kisio, and daughter, Beth Ann (Ed) Martin. Frank was dearly loved and will be missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Frank proudly and honorably served in the U.S. Navy aboard the destroyer tender USS Arcadia as a seaman E-3 fireman. He was employed by Bethlehem Steel Corp., and H.H. Robertson Co. In retirement, he delivered flowers for Heritage Floral Shop and worked as a floor manager in the produce department of Giant Eagle. He was a lifetime member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, The Fraternal Order of Eagles, and the Ukrainian Club. Friends will be received on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, where prayers will be offered Saturday at 9 a.m. followed by a mass of Christian burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. The family would like to thank Frank's doctors, nurses, aides, and staff at West Hills for their excellent care and attention. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1 Parish Place, Coraopolis, PA. 15108. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com. Full military honors provided by the Beaver County Special Unit and the U.S. Navy will take place at 11 a.m. at the cemetery.