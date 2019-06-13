Deanna (Carpenter) Lansberry Moon Township Deanna (Carpenter) Lansberry, 71, of Moon Twp. went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 10, 2019. She was born on December 5, 1947, in Webster Springs, W.Va. the daughter of the late Lecture and Bernadine (Snyder) Carpenter. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lansberry and her son, Randy Bucek both in 2013. Deanna is survived by her four children, Von Bucek (Jeannie), Baden, Dawn Lansberry, Moon Twp., Tracey Ellis (Albert), Moon Twp. and Emmanuel Lansberry, Moon Twp.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ethel Sweitzer, Glenwillard and Marcia (Jerry) Orsini, Hopewell; her nieces and a nephew; her lifelong friend, Darla Porto and last but not least her devoted dog, Scruffy. All services are private. The HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF MOON TOWNSHIP, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, corner of Beaver Grade and Coraopolis Heights Road, are in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to: Autism Speaks (www.autismspeaks.org).