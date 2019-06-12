John W. 'Jack' Ventresca, Jr. Monaca John W. "Jack" Ventresca, Jr., of Monaca, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 7, 2019. Born July 25, 1990, he was the son of Lori Reinhardt and the late John W. Ventresca, Sr. John worked in the fracking industry and loved rollerblading and riding dirt bikes. He will be sadly missed by his mother, Lori Reinhardt (Mike DeFelice); a son, Dominic Gage; his two brothers, Grant (MaryJo) Cochran and Daniel Ventresca; a sister, Alyssa Ventresca, and his maternal great-grandmother, Anna Mae Howell; his companion, Rachel Booker, who was the love of his life; aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, John W. Ventresca, Sr., on December 18, 2018 and his great-grandfather, Charles P. Howell. Friends will be received on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000). A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery, Aliquippa. To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.