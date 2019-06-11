Nellie Meute South Heights Nellie Meute, 98, of South Heights, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in West Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on April 12, 1921, in New Castle, a daughter of the late William and Sara (Arther) Waltenbaugh. Nellie was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. She loved to bowl, watch tv and knit. In addition to her parents, Nellie was preceded in death by her husband Leonard Meute; a brother, Clarence Waltenbaugh and two sisters, Thelma Lewis and Hazel Sivertsen. Nellie is survived by two sons, Pat Meute and his wife, Carol, Hookstown and Jeff Meute and his significant other, Tina Diciccio, Hookstown; three grandchildren, Larry Meute and his fiancée, Shannon McCullough, Kama L. Marburger and her husband, Jon, and Leonard Meute and two great grandchildren, Jonathan Marburger and Amber Rose Marburger. The family would like to thank the staff at West Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center, especially Karen and Kim for their excellent care. Friends will be received on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com, where a Blessing service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.