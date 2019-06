Jean Marciniak Beaver Jean Marciniak, 97, of Beaver, formerly of Ohioville, died June 6, 2O19, in Heritage Valley Beaver. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 1O:3O a.m. in St. Blaise Parish, Midland. Private entombment will follow in Beaver Cemetery Mausoleum. The family is being served by D. L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, Midland, Pa. Complete information will be announced in Wednesday's Times.