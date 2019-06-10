Valetta Malecki Hopewell Township Valetta Malecki, 91, of Hopewell Twp., passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley Beaver. She was born on November 29, 1927, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Joseph and Hattie (Nowacki) Boczkowski. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church where she was also a member of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers. Valetta worked for Meals on Wheels and for Sewickley Hospital. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Malecki; a sister, Wanda Wisniewski; and three brothers, Leonard, Eugene, and Kieran Boczkowski. Valetta is survived by three children, Kevin Malecki and his wife Denise, Kathleen Hunter and Karen Mohr and her husband, Edward; six grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at North Hills Health and Rehab and Valley Care Services in Ambridge for their kind and compassionate care. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com, where prayers will be offered on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.