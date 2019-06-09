Robert Polojac Monaca Robert Polojac, 74, of Monaca, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Beaver Health and Rehabilitation. Born November 13, 1944, in Aliquippa, son of the late Vujo and Anna (Skorich) Polojac, he was a U.S. Army veteran having served in the Vietnam Era. Mr. Polojac was formerly employed by J&L Steel, Phoenix Glass, Pittsburgh Forging, Passavant Memorial Homes, and Fore Systems Security. He was a member of St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church in Aliquippa, Outlaw 22 C.B. Club, and served as Vice President of the U.S. Military Vet's Motorcycle Club. Among his many hobbies, Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding motorcycles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Branko, Rody, and Samuel Polojac, and two sisters, Mildred Domladovac and Marlane Polojac. Surviving are three sons, Robert Polojac Jr., Richard Polojac, and Rody (Stacey) Polojac; three daughters and sons-in-law, Tina (Bill) McHugh, Regina (Johnathan) Johnson, and Rebecca (Justin) McWilliams; eighteen grandchildren, Ashley, Dianiqua, Isabella, Mikayla, Rylan, Marlane, Sarah, Rourk, Serena, Elizabeth, Rody Jr., Zachary, Kristian, Johnathan Jr., Raina, Justin Jr., Joseph, and Jacob; eleven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Stella Mraovich and Dorothy Bucan. Friends will be received Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com. Family and friends will meet Saturday at St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cemetery, Hopewell Twp., where a service will be held at 12 p.m. with Fr. Branislav Golic officiating, followed by the Beaver County Special Unit, who will conduct military honors at 12:45 p.m. Pomen (blessing service) will be held Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.