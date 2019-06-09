Robert A. Goodnight Beaver Robert A. Goodnight, 92, of Beaver, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born January 19, 1927, in Weirton, W.Va., he was a son of the late Dallas and Ditha (McGaughey) Goodnight. Mr. Goodnight was a retired employee of Weirton Steel, with 38 years of service and was an avid golfer. Bob will be remembered as loving, generous, and a caring person, who always found time to help others. He was honest, patriotic, always looked at life with a positive attitude, and had zest for life that was infectious. Surviving are his beloved wife of 71 years, Marie (Caparelli) Goodnight; a son, Robert (Dolores) Goodnight; a daughter, Donna Mancine; his grandchildren, D. Christopher Mancine, Nathan Mancine, and Todd Goodnight; four great-grandchildren, Julia, Luke, Nina, and Nico, and a brother, Donald (Betty) Bauer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Donald Mancine. Honoring his wishes, all services will be private. Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 862, P.O. Box 26, Rochester, PA, 15074.