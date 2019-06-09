Michael Vronoski Formerly of Ambridge Michael Vronoski, 95, formerly of Ambridge, passed away May 20, 2019. Born July 4, 1923, which was his favorite film, he wished that everyone could see the movie. Mike was known as "Big Mike" where he was employed and lived in Ambridge for 36 years at the American Bridge Works. He was recording secretary for his Local Union 1270. He was a World War II veteran in the U.S. Army and a graduate of Leetsdale High School Class of 1941. He also attended Penn State University and Carnegie Tech. He attended and was a trustee at the Halton Church of Christ, in the Allegheny National Forest, where he lived for 29 years. Together along with State Representative Dan Surra, they placed a new bill to change a law from a misdemeanor to a felony charge and fine regarding the abuse of horses and livestock. He was known as a hard working, outstanding, incredible individual who worked as auditor for 10 years for Millstone Township, Elk County, Pa. Surviving are his beloved wife of 39 years, Leona "Rosie" (Szymoniak) Vronoski; four children, Michaeline (Rick) Schwarz, West Dover, Vt.; Michael (Brenda) Vronoski Jr., Cloverdale, Calif.; Natalie (Marshall) Pugh, Santa Rosa, Calif.; and Beth (Kevin) Seidner, Monaca; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. May he forever be remembered.