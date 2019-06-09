Lt. Col. Eric R. 'Doc' McCoy Hopewell Township Lt. Col. Eric R. "Doc" McCoy, 50, of Hopewell Twp., passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in his home peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on November 18, 1968, in Steubenville, Ohio. Eric served his country for 32 years in the U.S. Army and the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. He was a decorated combat veteran who served in the Panama Conflict, Iraq and Operation Enduring Freedom. He earned a Master's Degree from Duquesne University and worked as a physician assistant for the UPMC Health System for over 20 years. He was also a Trustee of the Aliquippa V.F.W. Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rodman and Jean Adams and Thomas and Myrna McCoy. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Kimberly (Wilczynski) McCoy; two daughters, Lauren and Natalie McCoy; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Peggy Wilczynski. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Eric will be remembered for his intelligence, dedication to his country, sarcastic sense of humor, his love for beer, a good hockey or football game, and his cats. The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, and professionals who cared for him so diligently. Friends will be received on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com, where a Blessing service will be held on Monday at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full military honors.