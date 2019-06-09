Elaine (Belich) Hooper Aliquippa Elaine (Belich) Hooper, 63, of Aliquippa, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Heritage Valley Beaver. Elaine was born on July 26, 1955, in Sewickley, a daughter of the late Theodore and Daisy (Bucan) Belich. She is survived by her son, Bill Morrow; sister, Nadene Love of Vista, Calif.; brother-in-law, George; nephew, Michael, as well as many extended family and friends. She was a CNA for many years and enjoyed music, motorcycles and cats. No services will be held and condolences can be sent to www.arnerfuneralchapel.com.