Marguerite J. (Maude) Hall Brighton Township Marguerite J. (Maude) Hall, 71, of Brighton Twp., passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice in Brighton Twp. She was born December 28, 1947, in Monaca, and was the daughter of the late George and Emma Boyd Campbell. Other than a very short time during her early childhood, she lived her entire life in Beaver County. She was a 1965 graduate of Beaver High School and her greatest joy in life was spending time with her friends and family, particularly her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid collector of Campbell's soup memorabilia and the grandchildren loved her Texas sheet cakes and her pumpkin sheet cakes. She is survived by her husband, Vic E. Hall, whom she married March 5, 1983; children, William (Gerri) Bryner, Bowling Green, Ohio; Michael (Ronda) Bryner, Chesapeake, Va.; stepchildren, Breck Hall and fiancée, Tonya Barber, Ohioville; Shane (Sandy) Hall, Coraopolis; Heidi (Gunnar) Johanson, Darlington; brothers, George O. (Mary) Campbell, Monaca; Robert "Soupy" (Nancy) Campbell, New Brighton and Jay (Janet) Campbell, New Brighton; 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice in Brighton Township or to the American Cancer Society, in Marguerite's memory. The TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver, has been entrusted with her arrangements. Electronic condolences may be shared at www.toddfuneralhome.net.