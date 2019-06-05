Nancy Lee Stafford Vanport Nancy Lee Stafford, 67, of Vanport, passed away with her family at her side Monday, June 3, 2019. Born February 3, 1952, in Rochester, she was a daughter of the late Harold E. and Anna Grace McCaffrey Hawkey. A resident of Vanport Twp. all her life, Nancy graduated from Beaver Area High School in 1970, going on to complete the nursing program at CCBC. She served the community for over 38 years, retiring in 2014 as an RN Medical Surgical Supervisor at Heritage Valley, Beaver. In her spare time, Nancy enjoyed bowling with the Beaver Falls Turners Ladies League, and loved to shop and gamble, especially in Las Vegas. Her greatest passion was for her grandchildren, Aiden and Aria. Nancy will be greatly missed by her beloved husband of 36 years, Robert F. Stafford, Vanport Twp.; a daughter, Nicole (Nathan) Clendennen, South Beaver; brother, Harold A. (Johnna) Hawkey, Brighton Twp.; sister, Joyce (Don) Hanshaw, Vanport Twp.; two cherished grandchildren, Aiden Andrew and Aria Grace Clendennen, South Beaver; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, where a blessing service will be conducted by Fr. Robert Miller on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Beaver Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com. Memorial contributions in Nancy's name may be made to the Beaver County Cancer and Heart Association, 3582 Brodhead Rd., Suite 201, Monaca, PA 15061. The family would like to thank the "E" Wing Staff at UPMC Presbyterian for the compassionate care given to Nancy.