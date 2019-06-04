Robert 'Bob' J. Vekasy Sr. Formerly of Beaver Falls Robert "Bob" J. Vekasy, Sr., 81, of Midland, Ga., died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at his residence. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 320 12th St., Columbus, Ga., with the Rev. Father Dan O'Connell officiating. Lunch will follow in the St. Mary's Hall for family and friends with a private interment in Getzen Memorial Church Cemetery in Fortson, Ga. Bob was born November 9, 1937, in Beaver Falls, Pa., son of the late Stephen Vekasy and Anna Muris Vekasy. Bob was a retired electrician from Babcock and Wilcox, and owned several small businesses throughout his life. He was an U.S. Air Force veteran serving in the Vietnam Era. He operated and was part of the pit crew for Historic Race Car teams, volunteered restoring tanks at F.t Benning, Ga., loved working on antique cars, camping and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Virginia "Ginny" Howe Vekasy of Midland, Ga.; daughters, Shari Ann McNiff and husband, Dr. Thomas Edward McNiff, III of Gastonia, N.C., and Denise Marie Fortson and husband, Dr. William "Bill" Fortson of Midland, Ga.; son, Robert John Vekasy, Jr. and wife, Dara of Cumming, Ga.; brother, Stephen Vekasy of East Greenwich, R.I.; grandchildren, Cameron, Jake, Casey, Regan, Shane, Sam and wife Carolyn, Sarah Kate and husband Matt, Christopher, and Emma; and great-grandchildren, Georgie and Maisie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Stewart Community Home, P.O. Box 4279, Columbus, GA 31904. Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.