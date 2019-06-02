George R. Leonard Formerly of Brighton Township George R. Leonard, formerly of Brighton Twp., died of natural causes on May 17, 2019. The son of Harold and Jewel (Brown) Leonard, George is a 1962 graduate of Lincoln High School in Midland. George earned a metallurgy degree from Penn State and made his career in the steel industry, starting with a summer job at Crucible Steel, leading to roles at J&L, LTV, and Republic. George's great love of his life was his wife of 52 years, Jeanette. They moved to Troy, Michigan where they raised their children. George loved family gatherings and treasured his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Hal; sister, Cindy, and a nephew, Benjamin Sherman, who he considered a little brother. George is survived by his devoted wife Jeanette; his children, Georgette Stubin (Mike), Benedict (Caryn) and Timothy (Dawn) Leonard, and his seven grandchildren, Gabby, Joey, Angela, Anthony, Finn, Harrison, and Will. He is missed by many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be Monday, June 3 at 10:00 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Troy, MI. To share online condolences, visit desmondfuneralhome .com. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial donations to the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan.