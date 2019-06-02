Ellen Porto (Pantzis-Reed) Formerly of Coraopolis Ellen Porto (Pantzis-Reed) died unexpectedly, on May 9, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Jesus wrapped His arms around sweet Ellen and welcomed her home. Ellen was the most special person, with a warm spirit and kind heart that touched all who knew her. Ellen loved her family dearly and always wanted to help others before herself. She was born, April 14, 1955, and raised in Coraopolis, graduating from Cornell High School in 1973. She was retired but previously worked to help rehabilitate troubled youth and was often called "mom" by many kids over the years. She was married to the late Thomas Reed, and will be missed by her children, Erin Reed, Josh Reed, Jessica (Reed) Smola and her husband, Jacob Smola and her grandchildren, Bailey, Ayva and Noah. She was the beloved sister to George and Mary Jane Pantzis, Harvey and Pam Pantzis, Chris and Maria Pantzis, Kristine Pantzis France, Larry France, Carol Pantzis Straka, James Straka, Debbie Pantzis and Steve. Her family is very heartbroken yet are comforted knowing she is with the Lord. Ellen was very close with Jesus and we have no doubt she is with Him. Please contact family for service details.