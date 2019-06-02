Daniel Julio Spaziani Aliquippa Daniel Julio Spaziani, 84, of Aliquippa, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, in Beaver Elder Care. Born July 23, 1934, in Aliquippa, he was a son of the late John and Anita (Petronzi) Spaziani. Julio retired from the shipping yard at LTV Steel in Aliquippa, with 32 years of service and was a U.S. Navy Veteran, having served in the Korean War. He was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church, Aliquippa and the M.P.I. Club, where he served as former treasurer. Surviving are his beloved wife of 58 years, Sophie Audrey (Ciberey) Spaziani; two daughters and a son-in-law, Christine Anita Gagric and Laura and Bernie Logan; two sons, Daniel John Spaziani and Michael Anthony Spaziani; four grandchildren, Joshua, Angelina, Danielle, and Michael; two great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, George "Juke" Suder and his loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Josephine Suder. Friends will be received Monday, June 3, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 15001, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, where a service will be held Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in St. Titus Catholic Church, Aliquippa. The Beaver County Special Unit will conduct military honors, Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home. Private interment will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, Pa.