Kathleen Ann Huston Pantaleo Rochester, Formerly of Ambridge and Monaca Kathleen Ann Huston Pantaleo, 65, of Rochester, formerly of Ambridge and Monaca, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital. Friends will be received on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000), where a gathering will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. Interment will immediately follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's Times. To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.